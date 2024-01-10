3rd arrest made in connection with deaths of pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto, boyfriend: Police

SAN ANTONIO — (SAN ANTONIO) -- Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the fatal shootings of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend in Texas.

San Antonio police announced Wednesday that they arrested the stepmother of 19-year-old Christopher Preciado, who faces a capital murder charge in the deaths of Soto and 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, whose bodies were found in a car at an apartment complex parking lot on Dec. 26.

Myrta Romanos, 47, is accused of helping get rid of the evidence concerning their bodies, Lt. Michelle Ramos said Wednesday while announcing her arrest. She is being charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing evidence of a human corpse, police said.

The latest arrest comes a week after Christopher Preciado, and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, were taken into custody in connection with the case.

Both Preciados were charged with abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing evidence of a human corpse.

Surveillance footage shows Romanos leaving their home in a black truck the night of the murders and then returning with Christopher and Ramon Preciado in the truck, Ramos said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters last week that police recovered a firearm from their home that is believed to be the murder weapon. Romanos allegedly said the firearm belonged to her, police said Wednesday.

San Antonio Sgt. Washington Moscoso previously told reporters it appeared to have been a possible narcotics deal gone bad. The father was not there for the murders but was called afterward, Moscoso said.

Both victims were found with a gunshot wound in what police called a "perplexing" case.

Soto, 18, was last seen on Dec. 22 in Leon Valley and reported missing the following day, police said. The pregnant teen had passed her delivery date, which "caused significant concern among her family members after missing an essential medical appointment," the Leon Valley Police Department previously said.

The bodies of Soto and Guerra were found in his Kia Optima on Dec. 26, police said. An unborn child was also found deceased, police said. The vehicle had likely been at that location for several days, according to the authorities.

Police released footage on Dec. 28 of two persons of interest being sought in connection with the case. One was captured driving the victims' Kia Optima, and the other was seen driving a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.

Ramos said Wednesday they were aware early on in the investigation of a third person being involved, but didn't have enough evidence to make an arrest until now.

No additional suspects are being sought in the case, police said.

Christopher and Ramon Preciado are in jail awaiting indictment, court records show. They are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, respectively.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales told reporters last week that they have 90 days to indict the cases. It is "too early to tell" whether his office will pursue the death penalty, he said.

