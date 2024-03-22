30-year-old woman missing for 4 days after leaving for day hike in California

CAMEL VALLEY, Calif. — A 30-year-old woman who went on a day-trip hike in coastal California has now been missing for four days, according to authorities.

Search and rescue teams are scouring the trails around the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center for Caroline Meister, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

Meister left for her hike around 10 a.m. Monday and was reported missing that night, the sheriff's office said.

Meister planned to hike a trail that loops back around to the Zen Center, according to the sheriff's office, but she also mentioned hiking the Windcave Trail.

She was only carrying enough food for the day and wasn't dressed or equipped to stay overnight, authorities said.

Meister has been living and working at the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center for the last year and a half, so her parents remain hopeful for her return, they told Monterey Bay affiliate KSBW.

"She's very familiar with the area. She's also an avid hiker," her father, John Meister, told KSBW.

Meister has long, brown, wavy hair and was wearing teal-colored boots and carrying a blue bag, authorities said. She stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who was hiking in the area of the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center on Monday and may have seen Meister is asked to call the sheriff's office at 831-755-5111. Anyone who plans to hike that area is urged to be on the lookout, the sheriff's office added.

