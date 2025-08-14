3 Virginia sheriff's deputies who were shot while executing a search warrant are OK

GRETNA, Virginia — (AP) — Three sheriff's deputies who were shot while executing warrants in southern Virginia were “shaken up” but doing well, officials said Wednesday.

The warrants were for brandishing a firearm and trespassing, said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael W. Taylor. They were also serving a protective order, he said.

There was an hourslong standoff but it ended peacefully and with the suspected shooter in custody, Taylor told reporters afterward.

“All three are well. Of course they’re shaken up. And they’re going through the process now of trying to heal,” Taylor said, adding: “They're OK.”

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles.

U.S. Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, had earlier said in a post on X that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies and their families.

“We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time,” McGuire wrote.

Pittsylvania County is located along the state’s southern border with North Carolina, about 98 miles (158 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.

