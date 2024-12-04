3 soldiers accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants

NEW YORK — Three Fort Cavazos soldiers have been accused of a conspiracy to smuggle undocumented immigrants, according to the Department of Justice.

The Texas-based soldiers were caught on Nov. 27 allegedly driving three people -- one Mexican national and two Guatemalan nationals -- after a United States Border Patrol Agent initiated a vehicle stop in Presidio.

An agent approached the vehicle, which then fled and "struck a second USBP vehicle, injuring an agent inside," the DOJ said.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle and apprehended the three undocumented immigrants, as well as one of the soldiers, identified as Emilio Mendoza Lopez.

The car's driver, who was allegedly Angel Palma, "fled on foot and was located the following day at a hotel in Odessa," prosecutors said.

The Department of Justice has accused Mendoza Lopez and Palma of traveling to the Army base to Presidio "for the purpose of picking up and transporting undocumented noncitizens."

A third soldier, identified as Enrique Jauregui, has been accused of recruiting and facilitating the scheme.

Text messages between the three soldiers, which were obtained through a search of Palma's phone, allegedly revealed communications "indicating collaboration in the smuggling operation."

Mendoza Lopez is charged with one count "of bringing in and harboring aliens" and made his initial court appearance on Monday.

Palma and Jauregui are both charged with one count of "bringing in and harboring aliens" and one count of assaulting a federal agent. They were arrested Tuesday, and are expected to appear in court on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if any of the soldiers had obtained attorneys.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Army base said they "are aware of the arrest of three Fort Cavazos Soldiers" and said they would "continue to cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies."

