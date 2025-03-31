3 people, including 3-year-old girl, critically hurt in fire and possible explosion at Detroit apartment building

DETROIT — Three people, including a 3-year-old girl, were critically hurt in a fire and possible explosion at an apartment building in Detroit, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Monday, and when crews arrived, they found people "hanging off" windows, "ready to jump," Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms told reporters.

"Firefighters immediately went into action" and rescued all 12 people in the building: six adults and six children, Simms said.

Three people who were in the same apartment were hospitalized in critical condition: a 30-year-old man with severe burns to 90% of his body; a 27-year-old woman with severe burns to about 20% to 40% of her body; and a 3-year-old girl who suffered burns to 15% of her body, Simms said.

The other injured victims were hospitalized in stable condition, including a 26-year-old mom and her four children, Simms said. He described their injuries as "scrapes and bruises."

A cause is not known, Simms said. The investigation is focused on the apartment where the three victims suffered serious burn injuries, he said.

