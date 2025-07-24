3 men arrested for posing as Amazon delivery drivers to ransack home in Florida: Police

(NORTH PORT, Fla.) -- Three men were arrested after posing as Amazon delivery drivers in order to gain entry and ransack a home in Florida, according to the North Port Police Department.

The three suspects -- Robert St. Germain, Anton Bradley Brown and Adlet Javon Francis -- are now in custody after being involved in a "targeted armed home invasion" that occurred in May, police announced on Wednesday.

Back on May 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a residence in North Port, Florida, police said. The investigation revealed that three males "posed as Amazon delivery drivers to lure a young female resident to the door," officials said.

When the female opened the door, the men -- who were all armed -- "forced their way inside," stole cash and "ransacked the residence in search of additional valuables," police said.

The suspects also "held the daughter and mother inside the home while waiting for the father to return," police said.

Once the father returned home at approximately 5 p.m., he "noticed the front door was locked and attempted to enter through the back," officials said.

The father was confronted by one of the suspects and a "brief struggle ensued," police said.

The suspects eventually fled the scene, police said.

One of the suspects later found an unoccupied Ford F-150 with the keys inside, stole the truck and "fled the area," police said. The vehicle was recovered later that weekend in a shopping center, police said.

After the robbery at the home, crime scene technicians "processed the primary scene and surrounding areas" and recovered evidence like items "believed to have been left by the suspects," police said.

Officials believe the robbery was a targeted incident and not a "random act of violence," since the suspects were known to one of the victims.

Francis was arrested on July 12 on "unrelated charges" and Germain and Brown were arrested on Tuesday, police told ABC News. Their charges include conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, robbery, kidnapping and use of a two-way device to commit a felony, police said. Brown also faces a charge of grand theft auto, police said.

Germain is currently being held at the the Indian River County Jail, Brown is held at the Broward County Jail and Francis remains at the Orange County Jail, police told ABC News.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the case "demonstrates the relentless commitment of our detectives."

"Their tireless work has been instrumental in advancing this investigation and brining those responsible to justice," Garrison said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

