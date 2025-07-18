National

3 killed in 'horrific incident' at law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles: Bondi

By Alex Stone, ABC News
An incident was reported at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau compound in East Los Angeles, July 18, 2025. KABC
(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed in an apparent "horrific incident" at a Los Angeles law enforcement training facility, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

The victims, employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, appeared to be handling explosives when there was a blast, sources told ABC News. The facility, a Special Enforcement Bureau compound, also houses the bomb squad.

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more," Bondi wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

