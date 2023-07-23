National

3 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar, police say

By Victoria Arancio, ABC News

PHILADELPHIA — (PHILADELPHIA) -- Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting took place outside a bar in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

All three people who were shot were listed in stable condition at local hospitals, officials said. Police believe that a 32-year-old woman who was shot was a bystander. Two men, aged 35 and 28, were also shot, police said.

Authorities were trying to determine the other two victims' involvement, if any, in the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

