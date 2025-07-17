22-year-old charged with murder in alleged killing of 'American Idol' music supervisor and husband

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) -- Murder and burglary charges were filed Thursday in the killing of an "American Idol" music supervisor and her husband at their home in Los Angeles.

The suspect -- 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian -- is accused of scaling a fence onto the Encino property and then shooting and killing the couple during a struggle when they arrived home, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Guy Golan told reporters Tuesday.

Boodarian has been charged with two counts of murder and a count of residential burglary, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC. He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon, where the judge set his next court hearing for Aug. 20. He is being held without bail.

The victims -- Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70 -- were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.

It is believed the couple was killed four days earlier, on July 10, police said. That day, the Los Angeles Police Department said it received two calls about a possible burglary at the address after a person was seen jumping the fence onto the property.

Officers responding to the calls that day were unable to go into the home because it is highly fortified, with 8-foot walls with spikes, police sources said. Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or any other trouble and cleared the scene, Golan previously told reporters.

Surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the suspect scaling the fence and then apparently entering an unlocked door, Golan said. The victims arrived home about 30 minutes later, police said.

While responding for a welfare check on Monday, officers were able to make their way into the home and found the victims dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Golan said. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Detectives have since found a gun at the suspect's residence that will be tested to determine if it was the alleged murder weapon, LAPD homicide detectives said Wednesday.

Police were investigating a motive and working to understand what happened inside the house, Golan said Tuesday.

Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims, and the house did not appear to be ransacked, Golan said. There is no camera footage from inside the house that shows what went on, he said.

The LAPD will look into how police responded to the initial burglary call last week to make sure it was handled appropriately, Golan said.

Kaye had been with "American Idol" since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC television show.

