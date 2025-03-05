2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Nate Tice: Emeka Egbuka is ol' reliable at wide receiver. He checks a lot of boxes as a prospect, even if none of his tools are elite. He is strong with good size, and is a sound and clean route runner who can play in the slot and outside with a great feel against zone and how to make himself friendly to the quarterback.

Egbuka has good hands, speed and body control to consistently create yards after the catch with the burst to split defenders. He might not have the highest ceiling for a prospect, but he is an extremely smart player with a very high floor — with enough athleticism to keep tapping into.

Emeka Egbuka (#2, bottom of screen) with a strong finish on his block pic.twitter.com/AOKxWx4ji1 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 30, 2024

Charles McDonald: Egbuka is a prototype slot prospect. He's willing to do all the dirty work in the middle and lower areas of the field and has no qualms about playing with toughness when necessary.

Egbuka might not have been as flashy as his teammate Jeremiah Smith last season, but he’s a Day 1 starter in the slot, which has a lot of value in today’s game.