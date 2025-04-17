2025 NFL Draft position rankings: TE1 is between Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren

The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and Yahoo Sports experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are breaking down the top prospects position by position. Here are the quarterbacks. Check out Nate and Charles' consensus big board here, along with Nate's final big board and Charles' final big board.

1. Colston Loveland, Michigan

Nate Tice: Loveland is a matchup nightmare who is a terror up the seams and the intermediate area of the field. He has good height and size (6-5, 248 pounds), with a frame that he can keep growing into and adding strength to. Loveland has the speed, body control, quickness and route-running polish to win across the formation, even on the outside to beat smaller and quicker defensive backs. Loveland has good hands and catching range, and the smooth athleticism with loose hips that can get in and out of his routes easily. He's also a big body that is comfortable working over the middle.

Loveland shows more ability as an in-line blocker than he gets credit for and has legitimate upside to be a true “Y” in-line tight end at the next level. The advantages Loveland provides as a receiver make him a strong prospect and one of the best overall pass catchers in this class.

The production hasn’t been there in 2024 because of shoddy quarterback play in Ann Arbor, but Loveland is a real mismatch as a pass catcher who will be a valid weapon on every down and in the red zone because of his easy athleticism and ball skills. The fact that he already shows in-line capabilities at such a young age (he just turned 21) and has a frame to continue to fill out makes me optimistic about what he can be at the next level.

Charles McDonald: Go back to 2023 to see the truest form of Loveland. Michigan's quarterback play was so bad last season that it hampered the entire offense, but Loveland should still be viewed as a premier player in the class.

Loveland is not the roughest or toughest blocker, but he’s a smooth athlete in the open field and can really get moving with the ball in his hands. He might be closer to a big slot player than a true in-line tight end, but those players have plenty of use in today’s NFL.

2. Tyler Warren, Penn State

Charles McDonald: Penn State used Warren everywhere in its offense. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, the Nittany Lions felt comfortable with Warren handling the ball in all sorts of different ways. While he spent most of his time with traditional tight end duties, he also allowed Penn State to execute a jumbo wildcat package where he was lined up at quarterback!

In addition to 1,200 yards and over 100 catches, Warren carried the ball 26 times for 218 yards (8.4 yards per carry!!) and four touchdowns. He’s a solid blocker as well, making him one of the most well-rounded and talented players in the class.

Nate Tice: A modern-day "Slash" for the Nittany Lions, Warren lined up all across the formation, even as a quarterback on designed read plays.

Warren is a talented athlete who can win against defensive backs when lined up in the slot and is a clean route runner with strong hands that is able to maximize his catching window with his high-end hand-eye coordination. Warren is also a real threat with the ball in his hands, typically making the first defender miss with his play strength and balance. His competitive play style shows up when Warren is a runner and also as a blocker, too.

Warren is a strong player and willing blocker, but did measure in with shorter arms (31 3/4 inches) that could hinder him against bigger and better NFL athletes. He already did show some issues consistently sustaining when blocking college edge defenders. And Penn State would try to limit his blocks against bigger edge defenders, keeping his assignments more on DBs and LBs and on zone run concepts. I still think Warren is a dynamic move-around tight end that can be asked to do some dirty work stuff, and a creative offensive coordinator will be a best fit to unlock his talents. The No. 44 jersey, explosive play ability and shorter arms have me thinking of Dallas Clark when I watch Warren.

3. Mason Taylor, LSU

Nate Tice: Taylor has a strong pedigree being the son of Jason Taylor and nephew of Zach Thomas. He has a good frame and is a clean route runner who can quickly transition from receiver to runner — while also having the speed to be an intermediate threat down the seams.

Taylor will compete as a blocker, but still has to get physically stronger. He still shows the potential to hang as an in-line blocker.

Taylor was an instant contributor when he started college and LSU’s dropoff in receiver talent allowed him to be highlighted more this past season. He’s a classic QB’s best friend with good hands and a large catching range; Taylor is more than comfortable extending and snatching throws away from his body and is such a smooth athlete that he can still keep his feet even when he needs to reach for throws.

Taylor has the size, athleticism and football IQ to be an early starter who can be a positive player in any type of offense.

Charles McDonald: Just like his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason, Taylor looks like he was built in a lab to be an NFL player. Taylor might not be as flashy or explosive as Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, but he should be a quality starting tight end in the NFL sooner rather than later.

4. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Charles McDonald: Fannin led the country in both receptions and receiving yards, but he's a bit of a tweener tight end who doesn't have great size (6-3, 241 pounds) when projecting him to the next level. Still, he's a talented player with the ball in his hands and a smart offensive play-caller should be able to maximize him. Fannin even had 33 carries over his college career.

5. Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Nate Tice: Arroyo looks the part at the tight end position. He is a receiver-first as a player who was generally kept on the back side of run plays and not asked to accomplish the more difficult blocks at the point of attack. His effort is there, but his technique and play strength will need to improve at the next level to become more viable in this area.

Arroyo is explosive with the ball in his hands who can pick up steam in a hurry. He was dangerous on (and most of his production came from) flat routes on RPOs where Arroyo was able to build up steam and get downfield with the ball in his hands in a hurry. He has good hands, but most of his receptions came out in space and on the move and not in contested situations. There are real snaps of him running an expanded route tree – and winning – as an isolated receiver, which is encouraging. But like most college tight ends, Arroyo still needs more refinement of his route running and additions to his route-running arsenal.

Overall, Arroyo didn’t have a ton of production in college, but he’s a big, easy-moving athlete that competes. He can be a seam stretcher that can generate a big play now and again early in his career as he works on the more technical aspects of the position.