2025 NFL Draft Big Board Battle & Deion Sanders talks advising Shedeur, Travis Hunter & Shilo | Football 301

Now that we're officially 2 weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are back to break down their latest big boards. They discuss the biggest differences between their rankings and guys that made the biggest jumps from their previous big boards. We finish up the episode with C Mac's interview with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. They talk about Coach Prime's sons Shedeur and Shilo entering the draft. They also chat about the viability of Colorado two-way player and Heisman winner Travis Hunter playing WR and CB in the NFL. It's a fun show that you don't want to miss!

(3:50) - 5 biggest differences on our big boards

(32:10) - New additions to the top 50

(43:55) - Biggest risers

(52:35) - Guys we’re higher on

(1:11:25) - Coach Prime joins the show!

