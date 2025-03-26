2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Summary: Uzan transferred from Oklahoma to Houston, then leveled up his entire game. He's long been a high-IQ combo guard who knits teams together with his playmaking skills and defensive hustle, and he's since honed his jumper to give him the skill-set to thrive as a connective piece in a multi-creator offense.

Comparisons: Lonzo Ball, Tyus Jones

Strengths

Reliable playmaker: Uzan limits turnovers with good decision-making, yet he also plays with creativity. He'll throw a left-handed, off-the-dribble pass with confidence, and he can execute tough passes, whether it's kickouts, lobs, or interior feeds where he must thread the needle.

Spot-up shooting: Uzan is a confident, knockdown shooter off the catch. He doesn't yet have dynamism coming off screens, but in a multi-creator offense he can be relied on to effectively space the floor and make plays out of those situations, whether he takes a side-dribble 3-pointer or confidently attacks a closeout into the paint for floaters or kickout passes.

Floater: As a below-the-rim finisher that logged only one dunk at Houston, it's vital to adapt and he does a good job of that by utilizing a feathery soft floater.

Defense: Uzan brings great effort and enthusiasm on defense, showing a dedicated focus to making rotations off-ball, and extra effort plays. He also shows versatility on the ball with the size and intensity to switch screens.

Concerns

Lead guard upside: He isn't the quickest off the dribble and has a limited handle, sticking mostly to basic crossovers. So he doesn't create much separation, even as a college upperclassman, for pull-up jumpers or finishes at the rim.

Physical frame: At 190 pounds, he is slender and could get overpowered by bigger guards. His defensive ceiling hinges on adding strength, as he's not yet a lockdown guy despite his effort.