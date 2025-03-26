National

2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports
By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports

Summary: Kalkbrenner is a throwback 7-footer who owns the paint, swatting shots with his giant wingspan and dunking everything in sight. It's a bit strange he isn't a better rebounder. But as a super senior, he's also developed some sneaky passing and shooting skills that hint at higher upside.

Comparisons: Jakob Poeltl, Walker Kessler

Strengths

Interior scoring: An ultra-reliable finisher around the basket who thrives on lobs, putbacks, and drop-offs. He has magnets for hands with the way he catches every pass in his area and, as a massive target with an explosive vertical, is a constant threat to dunk the ball. Plus, with his years of experience, he'll enter the NBA with a veteran's feel for setting strong screens.

Connective passing: He can make basic kickout passes out of the short roll, he can laser passes to shooters, and he's not afraid to make a bounce pass into traffic. He doesn't necessarily project as a playmaking hub, but he's not a liability if he needs to make a pass.

Shooting upside: He's a low-volume 3-point shooter who takes a while to unfold his long limbs to shoot. But he does shoot, and made just over 30% of his 3s at Creighton. With soft touch on hook shots near the rim, and a near-70% mark from the line, maybe in time he could develop a solid standstill jumper.

Rim protection: Kalkbrenner was one of the best shot-blockers in college basketball. He used his massive 7-foot-5 wingspan to contest everything around the paint, showing both the fundamentals and the awareness to be a great drop defender. He's attentive as an off-ball defender, too, showing a consistent ability to make drivers regret entering the paint. And he does it all without fouling.

Concerns

Shot creation: He's largely dependent on teammates to set him up. He lacks an advanced post game and the handle to face up and create his own shot.

Rebounding: For such a great defender, he's always underwhelmed as a rebounder. He averaged 7.6 rebounds per game as a starter at Creighton.

Mobility: He's not a switchable defender. Quick guards exploit him in space.

