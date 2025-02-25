2025 Best Picture nominees: Where to watch all the Oscar contenders

The 2025 Academy Awards are coming up, and we've got 10 contenders for the Best Picture pick to rewatch (or catch up on) before this Sunday. While Emilia Pérez leads the pack with the most 2025 Oscars nominations at 13, drama surrounding the film's lead actress has cast doubt over the film's Oscar prospects. Wicked and The Brutalist are tied for second place with 10 nominations apiece. Anora is most likely to nab that coveted Best Picture trophy according to Yahoo's prediction formula, but it's also competing against A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys and The Substance.
The 2025 Oscars are this Sunday, Mar. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming live on Hulu. In case you haven't kept up with the big award contenders this season, here's where you can watch every 2025 Academy Awards Best Picture nominee.
2025 Academy Awards Best Picture nominees:
Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked are all up for Best Picture in 2025.
Anora
When a young sex worker meets and quickly marries the son of a Russian oligarch, her fairytale quickly turns into a fever dream. Mikey Madison is also nominated for Best Actress for her role as the titular character in this gritty almost-Cinderella retelling. You can still catch Anora in limited theaters, or you could rent or purchase it at home on Amazon or any VOD platform.
The Brutalist
Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian architect who arrives in the United States in 1947 in search of the American Dream. Brody is also nominated Best Actor for his performance. You can catch this 3.5-hour-long film in theaters, or buy it on Amazon or Apple TV.
A Complete Unknown
This biopic follows a young Bob Dylan who arrives in New York City in search of his hero, Woody Guthrie. Timothée Chalamet is also nominated for Best Actor for his role as Dylan. You can still catch A Complete Unknown in theaters, or buy or rent it on Amazon or any other VOD platform.
Conclave
A Papal conclave gathers in the wake of the pope's death. Ralph Fiennes stars as the conclave's reluctant leader. He is also nominated for Best Actor for his performance. You can stream Conclave on Peacock. You can also buy or rent it on Amazon or any VOD platform.
Dune: Part Two
Florence Pugh and Austin Butler join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Part Two of Denis Villeneuve's epic space opera based on the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. You can stream Dune: Part Two on HBO's Max and on Netflix right now thanks to a deal between the two platforms.
Emilia Pérez
Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez star in this out-of-the-box musical about a transgender cartel leader who enlists an under-appreciated lawyer to help her transition. Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film of the 2025 Oscars. You can stream it on Netflix.
I’m Still Here
Inspired by a true story, I'm Still Here follows activist, mother and wife Eunice Paiva as she navigates the disappearance of her politician husband under the military dictatorship in Brazil. Fernanda Torres stars in the film and is nominated for Best Actress, making history as only the second-ever Brazilian woman to be nominated for an Oscar. The first? Torres's mother, Fernanda Montenegro. You can see I'm Still Here in select theaters, or pre-order it on Apple TV.
Nickel Boys
Based on the 2019 novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys follows two Black boys sent to an abusive reform school in the Jim Crow South. Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson star in this unique film, which primarily utilizes first-person point-of-view to tell its story. You can buy or rent Nickel Boys on Amazon or any VOD platform.
The Substance
This shocking body horror film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley follows aging starlet-turned-fitness-guru Elisabeth Sparkle, who is recommended a mysterious drug after her career dries up. The Substance "creates a younger, better version" of her, but she struggles to maintain a balance between Elisabeth and her sparkly new self. Moore is also nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Elisabeth. You can stream The Substance on Mubi, or rent it on Amazon or any VOD platform.
Wicked
Wicked answers the question, "what was going on before Dorothy got to Oz?" Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the long-awaited film adaptation of this beloved Broadway musical. Both are nominated — for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively — for their performances in the movie. You can still see Wicked in select theaters, but you can also rent or buy it on Amazon or any VOD platform. Wicked hits streaming on Peacock on Mar. 21.
Oscars 2025 full nominations list:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Music (Original Song)
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight
"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Live Action Short Film
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent