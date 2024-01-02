2024 Rose Bowl: Five plays that defined the instant-classic Michigan-Alabama game

The 2024 Rose Bowl went from tragedy to comedy to classic all in the space of about four hours. The plays that defined this game ran from the magnificent to the cringeworthy, and Michigan and Alabama each made their share of both. But in a war of attrition, Michigan held on for a 27-20 victory that wiped out some mistakes that would have haunted the Wolverines for years. Here are the moments that defined the game.

First quarter, 11:52 remaining: Michigan muff

Michigan’s special teams woes began early, as the Wolverines' Semaj Morgan fumbled an early Alabama punt while trying to make a catch in motion. Alabama quickly took advantage of the favorable field position, as Jase McClelland burst through the Wolverine defense for a 34-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the drive. The fumble was the first of many special teams adventures for Michigan, including a missed field goal, a missed extra point, and a near-disastrous fumbled punt at the end of regulation. Michigan lived dangerously all game, but got away with it.

First quarter, 4:23 remaining: Corum’s response

Immediately after surrendering the opening Alabama touchdown, Michigan stormed right back down the field, capping a 10-play drive with an easy touchdown to a wide-open Blake Corum. It was the first indicator of just how much Corum would fluster the Alabama defense … a recurring theme on the night. It was also an indication of how Michigan, unlike a whole lot of Alabama opponents, wouldn't flinch in the face of the Crimson Tide.

Fourth quarter, 14:54 remaining: Milroe’s moment

Michigan sacked Jalen Milroe on Alabama’s very first play from scrimmage, and for the rest of the first half, it didn’t get any easier than that for Alabama’s elusive quarterback. Milroe didn’t have the space to maneuver, didn’t have the time to hit the deep ball, and couldn’t create the kind of magic that obliterated Auburn and flummoxed Georgia. But as the third quarter ran out, Milroe engineered a go-ahead drive, keyed by a vintage untouchable 18-yard run down to the edge of the goal line. One play later, McClelland pushed the final three yards into the end zone, and Alabama seemed to have seized control of the game.

Fourth quarter, 3:19 remaining: Fourth and the season

Down to what was, in effect, their final play at 4th and 2, Michigan rallied and put together two season-saving plays in a row. First, Corum took a J.J. McCarthy pass 27 yards to seize the momentum and put Alabama — which had been booking a trip to Houston — back on its heels. Then, Michigan's Roman Wilson caught a tipped pass that easily could have ended up in Alabama hands and rumbled 29 yards to the Alabama 5-yard line. Wilson caught the tying touchdown pass two plays later, and Alabama's advantage had vanished, never to return.

Overtime: With authority

On the first play of overtime, Corum rushed eight yards. On the second, he stomped his way 17 yards through the Alabama defense to seize total control of the game with what would turn out to be the winning touchdown. Alabama would get the ball afterward, but after Corum’s bravura performance, the final result wasn’t in doubt. Alabama’s final play, Milroe’s weak charge straight into the line, was the picture of desperation against Corum’s dominance.

Every game comes down to a few crucial plays, and the 2024 Rose Bowl hinged on both brilliance and misfires. But only Michigan will get the chance to clean up its mistakes.