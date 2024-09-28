2024 Presidents Cup: Fog delays Saturday morning matches, slowing Internationals' run

The International team couldn't slow down the United States on Thursday. The United States couldn't halt the Internationals on Friday. But Mother Nature put them both in their place on Saturday morning, delaying the entire tournament with a blanket of thick fog.

Fog shut down the proceedings with just two of the day's four four-ball matches out on the course. The United States' Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa split the first hole with the Internationals' Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith. America's Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele had only teed off against the Internationals' Corey Connors and Mackenzie Hughes.

Saturday will also feature foursome matches in the afternoon. Sunday will feature every player in singles matches to determine who wins the Presidents Cup.