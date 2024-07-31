National

2024 Paris Olympics: USA women's 3x3 basketball drops to 0-2 after loss to Azerbaijan

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

3x3 Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 5 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 31: Dearica Hamby #5 of Team United States drives to the basket against Dina Ulyanova #8 of Team Azerbaijan during a Women's Pool Round match between Azerbaijan and United States on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.

Dearica Hamby led the way for the U.S., finishing with 7 points and 5 rebounds, Cierra Burdick contributed 4 points and 4 rebounds, while Hailey Van Lith posted 5 points and 1 rebound. Tiffany Hayes, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and won the game on a wide-open layup, starred for Azerbaijan, putting up 11 points and 7 rebounds.

With their two losses, Team USA sits in eighth place in the 3x3 standings, with Canada, Spain and Australia in the top three spots.

Team USA has its work cut out for it with two games on Thursday, first against Australia at 7 a.m. ET and later against Spain at 3:30 p.m. ET. Pool play will conclude on Saturday, and the tournament will wrap up on Monday with the semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal games.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!