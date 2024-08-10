2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 15 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but Saturday was a packed day across France as events started to wrap up ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.

Here's a look at some of the best images from Day 15 of the Olympics.

Team USA wins again

The U.S. men's basketball team won a fifth straight gold medal on Saturday with their win over France.

Diving

China's Cao Yuan won gold in the men's 10 meter platform final on Saturday in France.

Men's Volleyball Final

France rolled over Poland 3-0 to win gold in men's volleyball on Saturday.

USWNT wins gold

The U.S. women's soccer team beat Brazil on Saturday to win gold for the first time in 12 years.

Artistic Swimming

South Korea's Hur Yoon-seo and Lee Ri-young competed in the duet free routine portion of artistic swimming on Saturday.

Track and Field

Several track and field events wrapped up on Saturday, including the men's 5,000 meter — where Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the gold.

American Shelby McEwen won silver in the men's high jump on Saturday.

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim won bronze in the high jump, and threw on a crown to celebrate.

Both the American men's and women's 4x400 meter relay teams won gold in their respective finals on Saturday, too.

Taekwondo

Turkey's Nafia Aydin won bronze in the women's taekwondo 67kg final on Saturday.