2024 NFL Draft grades: New York Jets build out offense with limited capital

Overall New York Jets grade: B-

The Jets didn’t have a ton of draft capital to work with, but they still found some quality players, including a potential franchise tackle in Olu Fashanu from Penn State. He’ll be a fixture up front for a long, long time if the injury issues from last season don’t reappear. Wideout Malachi Corley will make fans happy early with his ability to run after the catch and Braelon Allen is a talented running back to develop behind Breece Hall. The trade up for QB Jordan Travis was baffling, but that was in the fifth round so no need to ding too much in the grand scheme of things.

Favorite pick: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (11th overall)

Awesome pick for the Jets here. Fashanu was viewed as an elite prospect in last year’s class and would have been drafted higher than this if he wasn’t a little banged up during his senior season. He should start at right tackle this year across from Tyron Smith before eventually moving over to the left side. This also creates incredible depth for the Jets by allowing Morgan Moses to become one of the better swing tackles in the league.

Least favorite pick: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (171st overall)

I normally don't bother focusing on a pick this low, but this is an exception. Trading up for Travis didn't make much sense. He's coming off a brutal leg injury and was mostly viewed as a fringe NFL player. Trading up for Travis is confusing, but maybe he is the NFL-caliber player the Jets think he is.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 11: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State Round 3, Pick 65: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky Round 4, Pick 134: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin Round 5, Pick 171: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State Round 5, Pick 173: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State Round 5, Pick 176: Qwan’tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts Round 7, Pick 257: Jaylen Key, S, Alabama