2024 Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch Nickelodeon's award show, full nominee list and more

Arrreeee you ready, kids? It's time for the 37th annual Kids' Choice Awards. This year, the awards will be hosted by SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star — marking the very first time the Kids' Choice Awards have been hosted by animated characters. This won't be SpongeBob and Patrick's first time handling a hosting gig, though. The Bikini Bottom locals hosted an alternate telecast of the Super Bowl earlier this year. The 2024 Kids' Choice Awards will also feature a musical performance by Kid Laroi, the first ever use of rainbow-colored slime on the show and plenty of birthday festivities to celebrate SpongeBob turning 25.

Are you ready to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards, including time, channel(s), the full nominee list and more.

When are the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards?

The 37th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are this Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What channel are the Kids’ Choice Awards on?

The Kids’ Choice Awards will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT and MTV2. Don’t have any of those channels through a cable package? Here’s how we recommend watching the Kids’ Choice Awards live.

How to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards without cable:

Who is hosting the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards?

The 2024 Kids' Choice Awards will be hosted by Bikini Bottom besties SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star, marking the first time the awards show will have an animated host. SpongeBob Squarepants voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke will lend their iconic voices to the awards, which will take place partially in an "animated environment with graphic effects and modern augmented reality."

Who is performing at the Kids’ Choice Awards this year?

The Kid Laroi is the musical guest at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Kids’ Choice Awards voting:

The winners of The Kids' Choice Awards are selected by, well, the kids! And whoever else is interested in voting. You don't even need to create an account to vote in this year's awards .

Voting closes at an unspecified time on Saturday, July 13, so get your votes in while you still can!

2024 Kids’ Choice Awards nominees:

Favorite Kids TV Show

Danger Force; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; Percy Jackson and the Olympians; Power Rangers Cosmic Fury; Raven’s Home; The Muppets Mayhem; The Really Loud House; Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Favorite Family TV Show

Abbott Elementary; Avatar: The Last Airbender; Goosebumps; iCarly; Loki; Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality TV Show

America’s Funniest Home Videos; America’s Got Talent; American Ninja Warrior; Is It Cake?; Kids Baking Championship; LEGO Masters

Favorite Cartoon

Big City Greens; Monster High; SpongeBob SquarePants; Teen Titans Go!; The Loud House; The Simpsons

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Hunter Deno (Power Rangers Cosmic Fury); Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem); Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series); Raven-Symoné (Raven’s Home); Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series); Tessa Rao (Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Chance Perez (Power Rangers Cosmic Fury); Dylan Gilmer (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan); Jahzir Bruno (The Really Loud House); Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series); Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians); Wolfgang Schaeffer (The Really Loud House)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary); Laci Mosley (iCarly); Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly); Peyton List (School Spirits); Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary); Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Gordon Cormier (Avatar: The Last Airbender); Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon); Jerry Trainor (iCarly); Justin Long (Goosebumps); Tom Hiddleston (Loki); Zack Morris (Goosebumps)

Favorite Movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Barbie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, The Marvels, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Wonka

Favorite Movie Actor

Adam Sandler (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah); Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3); Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom); John Cena (Fast X); Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire); Ryan Gosling (Barbie); Ryan Reynolds (IF); Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Favorite Movie Actress

America Ferrera (Barbie); Brie Larson (The Marvels); Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid); Jennifer Garner (The Family Switch); Margot Robbie (Barbie); Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid); Zendaya (Dune: Part Two); Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

Favorite Animated Movie

Elemental, Kung Fu Panda 4, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Garfield Movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Trolls Band Together

Favorite Male Voice From An Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Leo); Brady Noon (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem); Chris Pratt (The Super Mario Bros. Movie); Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie); Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda 4); Jackie Chan (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem); Justin Timberlake (Trolls Band Together); Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice From An Animated Movie

Anna Kendrick (Trolls Band Together); Anya Taylor-Joy (The Super Mario Bros. Movie); Ariana DeBose (Wish); Awkwafina (Kung Fu Panda 4); Ayo Edebiri (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem); Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse); Kristen Bell (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie); McKenna Grace (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

Favorite Villain

Amy Schumer (Trolls Band Together); Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two); Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie); Keegan-Michael Key (Wonka); Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid); Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls)

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Usher

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, *NSYNC

Favorite Song

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”; Luke Combs, “Fast Car”; Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”; Justin Timberlake, “Selfish”; Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”; Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”; Ariana Grande, “yes, and?”

Favorite Music Collaboration

Lil Durk and J. Cole, “All My Life”; David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”; Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”; Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus, “Doctor (Work it Out)”; Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”; Taylor Swift and Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)”; DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, “Supposed to Be Loved”; Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”

Favorite Breakout Artist

Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Reneé Rapp, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Victoria Monét

Favorite Album

Barbie: The Album; Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter; Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation; Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS; Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology; Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Tyla; Asia: BLACKPINK; Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan; Europe: Zara Larsson; Latin America: Karol G; North America: Taylor Swift; UK: Dua Lipa

Favorite Social Music Star

Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, David Kushner, Djo, Madison Beer, Paul Russell

Favorite Ticket of the Year

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted; Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour; BlackPink: BornPink Tour; Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour; Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour; Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Favorite Viral Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”; David Kushner, “Daylight”; Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”; Tate McRae, “Greedy”; Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”, Tyla, “Water”

Favorite Male Creator

Dhar Mann, Mark Rober, Markiplier, MrBeast, Ryan’s World, Spencer X

Favorite Female Creator

Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Hannah Stocking, Kids Diana Show, Lexi Rivera

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2024, Madden NFL 24, Minecraft, Roblox, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Favorite Gamer

Aphmau, Kai Cenat, Ninja, Preston, TheBoyDilly, Unspeakable

Favorite Creator Family

FGTeeV, Jordan Matter/Salish Matter, Ninja Kidz, Royalty Family, The Beverly Halls, The Herberts

Favorite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Alex Morgan, Sha’Carri Richardson, Venus Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Travis Kelce, Lionel Messi, Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo

