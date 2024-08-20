2024 breakout candidates: the obvious & the obscure | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season. The duo start with their takeaways from Week 2 of preseason action, as they discuss the Michael Penix Jr. debacle, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Brian Thomas Jr. and more impressive rookies.

Nate and Charles move onto their breakout candidates to watch, starting with the bigger, more obvious names like Drake London, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tre McBride, Derek Stingley Jr. and more before moving on to the less obvious, "hipster" candidates and unsung heroes like Keanu Benton, Alim McNeil, Roy Lopez, Joey Porter Jr, Tyrique Stephenson, Charles Cross, Bernhard Raimann and more.

Nate finishes off the show by diving into his preseason 2025 Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft, which drops later this week. Nate goes through his top ten and Charles discusses a few of the more interesting picks.

(3:30) Preseason Week 2 takeaways: top rookie performers

(26:30) Obvious breakout candidates

(42:30) Obscure hipster breakout candidates

(59:30) Nate's preseason 2025 big board sneak peek

