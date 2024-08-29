2024-25 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Sure, you might be in the midst of your fantasy football season. Maybe you're in both your fantasy football and fantasy basketball yearly grind.

Why not add hockey to the mix?

Yes, it's that time again, to start prepping for the return to the ice this 2024-25 NHL season!

One again, the undisputed No. 1-ranked player this season is the otherworldly Connor McDavid, who somehow finds ways to top his already ridiculous statistical output.

But while that's an easy selection at the top of drafts, how do things shake out from there? Well, check out our full fantasy hockey draft rankings courtesy of Scott Pianowski below!