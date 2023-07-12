2023 MLB All-Star Game: Follow along live with the Midsummer Classic in Seattle

SEATTLE — It's American League vs. National League in MLB's summer showcase of the sport's brightest stars. The NL players are attempting to end a nine-year losing streak against their AL counterparts on Tuesday in Seattle. But really, we're just here to see all the best players in baseball put on a show.

Among the names to keep an eye on is Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks, a rookie and also an NL MVP candidate making his All-Star debut in his hometown. And, of course, there's two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who lights up the scoreboard with seemingly everything he does.

After Monday's Home Run Derby, won by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. following epic first-round performances from Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman, we're expecting plenty more fireworks in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.

Stay tuned for updates, reactions and highlights from T-Mobile Park.

First inning, 0-0

Things began with flair, as both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman hit deep fly balls off of AL starter Gerrit Cole, only to be foiled by outfielders Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena, respectively.

HK: Very quickly we have a demonstration of why the All-Star break needs to feature skills competitions — specifically, defensive skills competitions.

As the second batter for the AL, Shohei Ohtani was immediately greeted with chants of "Come to Seattle" from the packed crowd at T-Mobile Park. Ohtani struck out against NL starter Zac Gallen, but the sentiment stands.

HK: Did they plan this? What remarkable coordination to pull it off — with such clear enunciation, too — in his first at-bat.

The first hit of the night belongs to Randy Arozarena, who hit a single to left field ... before getting caught stealing.