2023 Fantasy Football Notebook: Christian Watson hype opens door for bust potential

Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key figures with 2023 NFL training camps just a few weeks away.

Christian Watson is being overvalued

Watson was highly impressive during a dominant rookie campaign (after a rough start!) that included the second-highest Passer Rating when targeted. But there are some red flags for a player going in the top 50 picks on some platforms (81.9 on Yahoo). Watson has incoming TD regression and has never recorded 1,000 receiving yards during any season throughout his football career (and he's older than Justin Jefferson).

He also battled multiple injuries as a rookie, but Green Bay's switch at quarterback is most worrisome of all. Aaron Rodgers didn't have his best season last year, but Watson goes from an inner circle Hall of Famer to a QB with one career start. According to Mr. Reception Perception, Watson benefitted from Rodgers' improvisation and ability to extend plays. Meanwhile, Love has reportedly favoredRomeo Doubs all offseason — just like he did last summer. The Packers added rookie WR Jayden Reed in Round 2, and the switch in QBs brings a real question as to target preference compared to 2022 (as well as efficiency).

Watson scored nine touchdowns in limited playing time as a rookie and has top-10 fantasy WR in his range of outcomes, but his downside is also greater than others going in Rounds 4 or 5, which is where expert consensus rankings put him. Some disagree, but I'm out on Watson's ADP this year.

Nico Collins has sleeper appeal in 2023

Collins had quietly intriguing underlying stats last season, and Houston has 350+ vacated targets with Brandin Cooks gone (his replacement is a 31-year-old Robert Woods who just finished outside the top-75 WRs in yards per route run). Collins' air yardage numbers when on the field last year were elite, and he's about to see a significantly increased role (assuming DeAndre Hopkins doesn't sign in Houston).

The Texans should also experience a huge upgradein quarterback play going from the shaky Detective Davis Mills to rookie CJ Stroud, who showed incredible accuracy in college. Collins could erupt during Year 3 while featured in the Julio Jones role in a Kyle Shanahan offense, yet he's not going until Round 12 or later in fantasy drafts.

49ers will make some QB a fantasy target

I can put up with a lot, but placing Sam Darnold ahead of Trey Lance on the depth chart right now is one step too far. I agree with the notion it's Brock Purdy's job to lose entering the season, however. Purdy may even be the real deal. But he's also 6-foot-1 with Day 3 draft capital and recovering from serious elbow surgery, while Lance possesses more fantasy upside given his rushing usage. Darnold was sneaky good last season but has an extremely shaky NFL career resume filled with injuries and is still trying to grasp the 49ers' complicated new system.

Meanwhile, San Francisco remains high on Lance, who's finally healthy and younger than Will Levis! The 49ers are loaded with weapons and armed with the NFL's best play-caller, who's rumored to become pass heavier now freed from Jimmy Garoppolo. Ultimately, whoever starts at quarterback is going to produce a bunch of fantasy points at a highly affordable ADP.

