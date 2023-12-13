2023 Bowl Bonanza, part I: More transfer portal news & will Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to rumors that no. 1 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola could flip his commitment from the University of Georgia to Nebraska. Raiola has family ties with the Cornhuskers and Matt Rhule’s Nebraska team is looking for a jump-start as they head into a more competitive Big Ten.

In transfer portal news, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has transferred to Wisconsin. The longtime Hurricane is heading north for a fresh start and this Wisconsin program is surely hoping that Van Dyke can help modernize their offense. Elsewhere, Riley Leonard has decided to transfer to Notre Dame. After an injury-ridden season at Duke, Leonard has the chance to elevate the Fighting Irish offense after Sam Hartman departs for the NFL Draft.

The guys then look at the future of the transfer portal, as more hearings and legislature regarding the mechanism are due shortly. Seven states are currently pushing to have all rules surrounding the transfer portal eliminated. Additionally, MAC commissioner John Steinbrecher is aiming to dismantle the NCAA’s waiver rules.

In the second half of the show, the guys make their picks against the spread in part I of the return of the College Football Enquirer's Bowl Bonanza.

1:00 - Dylan Raiola could flip from Georgia to Nebraska

16:56 - Tyler Van Dyke transfers to Wisconsin

19:31 - Riley Leonard transfers to Notre Dame

22:45 - Parity is increasing in college recruiting

30:03 - Latest transfer portal proposals

37:41 - Bowl Bonanza, part I

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts