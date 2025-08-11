2 South Carolina women found dead over 100 miles from home, homicide investigation underway: Coroner

(SUMTER COUNTY, S.C.) -- The deaths of two South Carolina women are being investigated as homicides after their bodies were found in a rural, wooded area on Friday, according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, two bodies were discovered near a rural, wooded area in Rembert, South Carolina, off Richbow Road, officials said.

The person who discovered the bodies alerted authorities and "met deputies upon their arrival," the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

On Friday, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis -- who joined investigators on the scene -- said the deaths were "suspicious." However, Dennis noted that they would need to wait until they "have the results of the autopsies to know more."

In a press release shared with ABC News on Monday, the coroner's office identified the victims as 35-year-old Christine Marie McAbee and 38-year-old Kristen Grissom, and said the deaths would be investigated as homicides.

The two were from Charleston County, which is over 100 miles from where their bodies were found.

The autopsies will be performed on Tuesday at the Medical University in Charleston, the coroner's office said. Officials said the women's families have been notified of their deaths.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident should contact the sheriff's office at 803-436-2000 or submit a tip online.

More information regarding the deaths will "be released as it becomes available," according to the sheriff's office.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

