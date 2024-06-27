2 people indicted in connection with Uvalde school shooting: Report

UVALDE, Texas. — Two people have been indicted in connection with the investigation into the 2022 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to ABC Austin affiliate KVUE.

The indictments charge two people with injury of a child by omission, the station reported Thursday.

The identities of the two indictees have yet to be revealed, according to KVUE. The indictments are sealed until the indictees turn themselves in to police, the station reported.

The charges were first reported by the San Antonio Express News.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, in the second-worst school shooting in American history.

The Justice Department released a scathing report earlier this year after it found "critical failures" before, during and after the shooting, and major departures from established active-shooter protocols.

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell began her criminal investigation into the law enforcement failures shortly after the shooting and convened a grand jury to review evidence against hundreds of officers in January.

Mitchell initially said in May 2023 that she had been "optimistic" that the investigation would be completed by the one-year mark, but added that it was "not surprising" that it was still ongoing "given the magnitude of this investigation."

Mitchell did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.

Ana Rodriquez, mother of Maite Rodriquez, who was killed in the shooting, confirmed that the DA’s office had alerted her of the filing.

"My heart breaks for Maite. My heart breaks for her siblings," Rodriquez told ABC News, adding, "The fact that these two people are being held accountable doesn’t change anything for me, it doesn’t bring her back."

Rodriguez said the indictments Thursday do not equate to "complete justice," saying, "Not everyone who … needs to be held accountable is going to be held accountable."

Javier Cazares, the father of Jackie Cazares, who was also killed in the shooting, confirmed that he, too, spoke with the DA’s office ahead of the filing.

"It’s something. We were hoping more, but they are going to finally bring someone to justice," Cazares said, echoing Rodriguez's concerns.

"We feel there should be more facing charges," he added.

ABC News' Ismael Estrada, Bonnie McLean and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.