National

2 off-duty police officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Two off-duty officers were shot Thursday night at the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport, it was reported.

CBS News in Philadelphia reported the shootings, citing police, and said the conditions of the hospitalized officers weren't immediately known.

The suspects fled in a black sport utility vehicle, the station said.

Fox29 reported that a massive police presence that included armored vehicles and SWAT teams gathered at the garage near Terminal D at around 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!