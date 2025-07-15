2 killed when car swept away in flash flooding in New Jersey, dozens rescued

(NEW YORK) -- Heavy rain caused significant transportation delays in the Northeast on Monday, with flash flooding submerging cars, flooding roadways and canceling flights -- and more wet weather is in the forecast.

Flash flood warnings were issued in New York City; northern New Jersey; Westchester County, New York; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and Arlington, Virginia. A rare flash flood emergency was issued in Petersburg, Virginia, where 18 inches of water was recorded in some backyards.

In Plainfield, New Jersey, two people were killed when their car was swept into Cedar Brook, city officials said. This comes days after two others were killed in severe storms in Plainfield on July 3.

"To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable," Mayor Adrian Mapp said in a statement. "We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm."

In North Plainfield, officers waded through chest-high water to rescue about 40 people as the heavy flooding destroyed homes and cars on Monday, North Plainfield police said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

In New York City, police reported flooding conditions on the Cross Bronx Expressway, while video from Manhattan showed floodwaters rushing into the 28th Street subway station

Central Park recorded its second-highest hourly rainfall total, recording 2.07 inches in one hour. This represents a 1-in-20-year flood for Central Park.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Monday. The flooding also posed major disruptions to New Jersey Transit and Metro-North train travel on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the flood threat continues for the Mid-Atlantic.

A level 2 of 4 for excessive rainfall is in place from Washington, D.C., to Asheville, North Carolina.

Rainfall rates could reach 2 inches per hour as scattered storms roll through in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.