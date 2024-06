POTOMAC, Md. — Police were searching for a suspect who fled the scene after opening fire at a Maryland high school Saturday afternoon, which wounded at least two people.

The incident took place outside Potomac High School in Oxon Hill during a sports event, Prince George's County Police said in a statement.

The conditions of the victims weren't immediately revealed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

