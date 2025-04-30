2 dead in Pennsylvania as severe weather events hit Midwest, Heartland and East

PITTSBURGH — Two people died during storms in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, authorities said.

A Pittsburgh man was electrocuted by live wires around 7 p.m. while another man, a 22-year-old from State College was electrocuted when he was putting out a mulch fire caused by live wires that were knocked down due to severe weather.

Meanwhile, several severe weather events hit the Midwest and the Heartland as more than 280 destructive straight-line winds greater than 70mph were reported from Texas to New York with large hail fell in Texas, and a more than 500 miles long wind event left at least one dead and hundreds of thousands without power from Indiana to Pennsylvania.

Three tornadoes were also confirmed across Oklahoma and Missouri, though more may still be confirmed.

Elsewhere, a long-lived destructive thunderstorm wind event, known as a derecho, traveled more than 500 miles from eastern Indiana through central Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon as wind gusted between 55 and 80 mph as the more than 60 mile-wide storm complex knocked down trees and power lines along its destructive path.

Many schools in western and central Pennsylvania are running on a delay or have cancelled classes for Wednesday as more than 400,000 customers in the state remain without power as of 4 a.m. while in Ohio, more than 50,000 are without power.

Hail measuring 5 inches across was reported in Guthrie, Texas, where winds gusted over 100 mph near Seymour, Texas, and up to 90 mph near Nixa and Willard, Missouri.

An EF-1 tornado also hit near Collinsville, Oklahoma, destroying outbuildings, taking roofs and uprooting trees.

In Missouri, an EF-1 hit Verona and an EF-0 hit Nixa. The Verona tornado uprooted large trees and caused major damage to multiple buildings.

Oklahoma City is well on its way to its wettest April on record as the city has received 11 inches of rain as of midnight into Wednesday, and the record is 11.91” from April 1947.

Heavy thunderstorms, along with severe storms, are still slamming north Texas and parts of Oklahoma this morning, similar to Tuesday, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in place until 8 a.m. local time for Lawton and Wichita Falls.

On Tuesday, 2 to 4 inches of rain fell from north Texas to Oklahoma City and, in just the last week, this area had seen 800% of its normal rainfall for this time of year, with flash flood warnings have issued throughout the region.

A flood watch also remains in effect from north Texas to central Missouri for more than 9 million people on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there is a chance for even more severe storms from San Antonio, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, with damaging wind and large hail being the main risks.

However, by Saturday, this system will be much less severe, but still plenty of light rain is expected from the Gulf to the Northeast for a soggy Saturday.

