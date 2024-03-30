2 dead after shots fired at Texas birthday party

TEXAS — A 21st birthday party turned deadly when two men in their 20s were fatally shot in San Jacinto City, Texas, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The party had about 50 people in attendance and a live band. Police said it was unclear whether the deceased were partygoers or suspects, according to a post from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.

Shots were fired and at least two people were struck. The two were then transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Police initially received a report that a third person was shot dead, but they have not been able to confirm that.

The investigation is still underway and officers remain on the scene.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.