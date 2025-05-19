2 dead, 19 injured after Mexican Navy sailboat crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, mayor says

NEW YORK — A Mexican Navy sailboat with 277 people on board crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen others who were on board in a dramatic scene along the New York City waterfront, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at 8:30 p.m., resulting in at least 19 people injured, according to the New York Police Department. Four people were left with serious injuries, according to city officials, who gave a press briefing late Saturday evening.

Mayor Eric Adams said early Sunday that two people were dead following the crash. Two others remained in critical condition, he said in a statement posted to social media.

On Sunday, Mexican Sen. Manuel Huerta identified the two sailors killed in the crash as América Yamilet Sánchez and Adal Jair Marcos.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a go-team to New York City to investigate the crash, the federal agency said Sunday. They began arriving that same day. The multidisciplinary investigative team is comprised of experts in nautical operations, marine and bridge engineering and survival factors, the NTSB said.

The captain, who was maneuvering the ship, lost power and mechanical function, and the current caused the ship to go right into the pillar of the bridge, hitting the mast of the ship where there was a couple of sailors," NYPD Chief Wilson Aramboles said during a press briefing.

The sailors were injured as a result of the mast striking the bridge, according to Aramboles.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which responded to the incident, described the vessel, called the Cuauhtémoc, as a 297-foot-long training ship. The Coast Guard said all three of the tall ship's masts were damaged as a result of the collision with the bridge.

Numerous cellphone videos from nearby onlookers captured the moment the ship's masts, decorated with lights, collided with the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge. Members of the ship's crew were seen dangling from the masts after the collision.

No one fell into the water, according to officials. Officials said they did not believe the bridge sustained any structural damage. The bridge has since been reopened to traffic, Adams said just after midnight, adding that "we can confirm that the bridge sustained no damage" after a preliminary inspection.

"We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse," he said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement on Sunday evening that the Mexican government is coordinating with local authorities and the U.S.

“The injured are being attended to first and foremost and our solidarity always goes out to a cadet and a sailor who died, and we are going to be attending to them,” Sheinbaum said.

She also said that the cause of the accident is “being reviewed” by the Mexican naval secretary and the relevant authorities.

The ship was disembarking from Pier 17 and heading to Iceland, officials said.

The NTSB was on site immediately after the crash and said it will begin its investigation into the cause, but preliminary information shows it was likely a mechanical issue with the sailboat, according to officials.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson, Josh Margolin, Clara McMichael and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

