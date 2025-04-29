National

2 dead, 1 injured in Alaska plane crash

By T. Michelle Murphy and Erica Morris, ABC News
NANWALEK, ALASKA — Two people are dead and another was seriously injured following a plane crash in Alaska on Monday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety told ABC News.

No details have been released as to what caused the crash.

"The Alaska State Troopers are on scene of a plane crash in Nanwalek," the Alaska DPS said in a statement on Monday night. "Two adults were killed in the incident and one adult was seriously injured and medevaced to an Anchorage area hospital."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

