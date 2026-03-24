2 children, 1 adult hurt in stabbing at Florida middle school: Sheriff

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla.) -- Two students and one adult were hurt in a stabbing at a middle school in Florida on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 7:22 a.m. at Walton Middle School in DeFuniak Springs, about 45 miles north of Destin, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said.

At 7:30 a.m., the suspect -- a student at the school -- was detained one block away, according to the sheriff's office.

The conditions of the adult and two students were not immediately clear.

The school has canceled classes for the day, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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