'1923' Season 2: Everything you need to know, how to watch and more

Yellowstone fans rejoice because the Dutton ancestors are back for a second season of 1923. The prequel western series follows Jacob and Cara Dutton in the early days of the Dutton Ranch. Season 2 will see a cruel winter bring new challenges, sending Spencer on a dangerous journey back home to save his family while Alexandra crosses the Atlantic for love. 1923 Season 2 sees the return of stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer. Are you ready to watch 1923 Season 2? Here's everything you need to know about the Yellowstone spinoff.

When is 1923 Season 2 out?

The long-awaited second season of the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, premieres this Sunday, Feb. 23. Episodes will drop weekly on Sundays through Apr. 13.

What channel is 1923 on?

1923 streams exclusively on Paramount+, and will not air on TV (no, not even on Paramount Network, where Yellowstone aired). So to tune into Season 2 you'll need a Paramount+ subscription.

How to watch 1923 without cable:

1923 Season 2 cast:

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923 alongside Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.

1923 episode release schedule:

1923 Season 2, Episode 1: Feb. 23, 2025

1923 Season 2, Episode 2: Mar. 2, 2025

1923 Season 2, Episode 3: Mar. 9, 2025

1923 Season 2, Episode 4: Mar. 16, 2025

1923 Season 2, Episode 5: Mar. 23, 2025

1923 Season 2, Episode 6: Mar. 30, 2025

1923 Season 2, Episode 7: Apr. 6, 2025

1923 Season 2, Episode 8: Apr. 13, 2025

Will there be a 1923 Season 3?

While 1923 was originally slated to be a limited series like 1883, the show is now in its second season. Unfortunately, actor Brandon Sklenar seemingly confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Season 2 will be the show's last.

"No, no, it's bookend. It's still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there's just a split in the middle, but it's all one piece. It will conclude," the It Ends With Us star said.

Is 1923 a Yellowstone sequel?

1923 is a prequel series to Yellowstone, much like its predecessor, 1883. There are more Yellowstone prequels in the works including a sequel to 1923 called 1944.

Where does 1923 fall on the Yellowstone timeline?

Taylor Sheridan's Western world is full of prequels, sequels and spinoffs, here's the general timeline for the Yellowstone universe:

1883

1923

1944 (coming soon)

Yellowstone

The Madison (formerly 2024)

Beth and Rip (TBD)

6666 (on hold)