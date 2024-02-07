17-year-old shot and killed by officer conducting welfare check

NEW YORK — A teenager was shot and killed by a police officer conducting a welfare check at a residence in Nebraska, state police said.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it is investigating the shooting, which occurred Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, a city located about 90 miles west of Omaha.

"The Columbus Police Department was conducting a welfare check on a subject following a report of potential self-harm," Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.

During the response, an officer shot the 17-year-old boy, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Columbus Police Department contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the "in-custody death investigation," which is ongoing, state police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, state police said.

There is no active threat to the community, Columbus police said.

No additional details on the shooting are being released at this time by the Nebraska State Patrol and Columbus Police Department.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

