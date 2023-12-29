17-year-old murder suspect accused of shooting 2 teens at his home

NEW YORK — A Texas teenager accused of shooting two people at his home, one fatally, allegedly told police that he wanted to "commit a homicide for a long time," according to newly released court documents.

The suspect -- 17-year-old Connor Hilton -- was showing the two victims a revolver at his Friendswood home Saturday night when he allegedly shot them both in the head, according to a complaint charging the teen with murder.

A third person who was at the house that night called 911 while hiding in the bathroom and reported hearing two gunshots, according to the complaint.

Responding officers found Hilton outside the home appearing "visibly distraught," the complaint stated. When asked by police if anyone was hurt, Hilton nodded yes then held up two fingers, motioned toward the house and said there were two teenagers inside he believed to be dead, according to the complaint.

Once inside, an officer found two male victims -- identified as Ethan Riley, 18, and Benjamin Bliek, 19 -- lying on the floor with gunshot wounds as well as a revolver on a table, according to the complaint.

A second officer located the 911 caller, who "reported hearing Hilton walk by the bathroom door crying and stating, 'What have I done,'" the complaint stated.

The shooting victims were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. Riley succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, while Bliek remains in critical condition, police said.

Hilton was brought in for questioning following the shooting and was initially charged by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

He was released after posting $1 million bond before being arrested again at his home on Monday for murder, police said. He is currently being held at the Galveston County Jail on no bond.

While being interviewed by police following the shooting, Hilton allegedly confessed to pulling the trigger and said there was no disturbance or disagreement that night, according to the complaint.

He allegedly told police "he had thought about, and wanted, to commit a homicide for a long time," according to the complaint. He allegedly said he had talked his mother into buying him a handgun, which he wanted "with the intent of shooting someone and/or himself," according to the complaint.

"Hilton stated that he fully understands what he had done and that he should be held accountable," the complaint stated.

Hilton's attorney, Jennifer Carpenter, told ABC News that his mother did not purchase a gun for him.

"The parents of Connor Hilton cannot express enough their deepest condolences to the victims' families who have been heavily on the Hiltons' hearts and minds as they try to navigate this devastating situation," Hilton's family said in a statement released through the attorney on Thursday.

"The Hilton family wants to thank everyone who has reached out in love and support, including all who sent positive comments about Connor's character and good nature in general," the statement continued. "The family asks for continued prayers for everyone affected, especially the victims' families."

His attorney has filed a motion seeking to conduct a hearing to determine whether his statements to police can be admissible in court, claiming they were not made and preserved in compliance with state law.

Hilton is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Feb. 2, online court records show.

