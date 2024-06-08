National

17-year-old fatally shot while trying to break up a fight outside Seattle high school: Police

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

Police Caution Tape used to barricade a crime scene Getty Images - STOCK (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

SEATTLE — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed when he apparently tried to break up a fight outside his Seattle high school, according to authorities.

The teen was shot multiple times in the Garfield High School parking lot at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and he died later on Thursday at a hospital, Seattle police said.

The incident began as an altercation "between some high school-aged students," Seattle police Deputy Chief Eric Barden told reporters Thursday. "Our victim, it appears, tried to intervene and break up that fight."

"One of the original combatants approached the victim and an additional altercation broke out," and the suspect fired multiple rounds, Barden said.

The suspect has not been identified, Barden said. He fled the scene and has not been found, police said.

Barden called the teen's death an "extraordinary tragedy."

Garfield High School is closed Friday and Monday, Seattle Public Schools said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!