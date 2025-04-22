13-year-old girl dead after 25-foot fall through attic floor at her after-school program

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A 13-year-old girl has died after falling approximately 25 feet through the attic floor of an after-school program, police said.

The Pueblo Police Department in Colorado say they received a call on Friday evening at approximately 7 p.m. from somebody at the Rocky Mountain SER after-school head start program, according to ABC News’ Colorado Springs affiliate KRDO.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 13-year-old -- later identified as Joeylin Kenley McDonald by her family -- dead at the scene, according to KRDO.

While it is currently unclear what led up to her fall, the Pueblo Police Department say they are investigating the incident and that they have not determined whether this is a criminal matter, though police did confirm that she was with a group of juveniles when it happened, according to KRDO.

"Joeylin was the brightest soul in the world,” said McDonald’s aunt, Caitlyn Valdez, in a statement obtained by KRDO. “She is smart, headstrong, beautiful, sassy, sweet, caring and one hell of a hard worker … Mourning the loss of such a beautiful soul will be a daily task for the rest of our lives. Joeylin is one of a kind and will never be forgotten."

The administration also released a statement following McDonald’s death, saying her death is a “tragic loss within our community.”

“Joeylin was a bright and beloved light in our community, and her sudden passing is a devastating blow to all who knew and loved her,” Rocky Mountain SER said in a statement. “While the exact circumstances of this tragedy remain under investigation, we ask the Pueblo community and beyond to join us in lifting in loving support and deep prayer for Joeylin, her family, friends, and all who are grieving during this unimaginable time.”

McDonald is survived by her five siblings, two parents and extended family.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

