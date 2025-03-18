13-year-old boy arrested for murder in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist: Police

ALBUQUERQUE — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after police said he and two other juveniles intentionally ran down a bicyclist in New Mexico last year in a fatal hit-and-run that was filmed from inside the vehicle.

Police said they are still searching for the two other children -- a 15-year-old boy who also faces a murder charge and a 12-year-old boy -- in connection with the incident.

The victim, 63-year-old Scott Habermehl, was riding in a bike lane the morning of May 29, 2024, while commuting to work when he was struck in a hit-and-run, police said.

Police said there were no witnesses who saw the vehicle flee, and investigators were unable to find any surveillance footage of the incident.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the case likely would have gone unsolved -- until video taken from inside the vehicle of the incident was posted on social media.

The video, which police released on Tuesday, is "extremely disturbing," Medina said.

"You hear the discussion of, they see the guy on the bike, and they make the decision that they're going to strike him, they're just going to bump him, and they murdered this individual," Medina said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We've all looked at it, and it is just horrific that this could be done to another human being," he said.

Police got a new lead on the case in February, after two juveniles reported the video, one to a parent and the other to a middle school official in Albuquerque, according to Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock with the Albuquerque Police Department's criminal investigation division.

"The video had been posted to Instagram showing three individuals in a car purposely running over a cyclist," Hartsock said during the press briefing.

Officers determined the video was from the May 29, 2024, hit-and-run, and were able to identify the three individuals in the car, which is believed to have been stolen, police said. They were "literally laughing about what they had just done as they fled," Hartsock said.

In the video, someone can be heard asking, "Are you guys recording it?"

The back passenger, who police said is believed to be the 15-year-old, says to "just bump him, brah" after the car accelerates.

“Like bump him?” the driver responds.

"Yeah, just bump him. Go like 15, 20," the back passenger says.

The video released by police ends just before the collision.

The three juveniles are believed to be friends, Medina said. Authorities believe the 13-year-old was driving the car at the time.

Police obtained murder arrest warrants for the two teenagers late last week, Hartsock said.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and booked into a juvenile detention center, police said. He had been on juvenile probation following an arrest by Albuquerque police last year, police said. He was arrested on an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the two other juveniles. Hartsock urged the 15-year-old, who faces the same charges as the other teen, to turn himself in.

The 12-year-old is a missing person out of Torrance County and is listed as a runaway, police said. He is too young to be charged and booked into a correctional facility, police said.

"We hope that the rest of the system is able to deal with this individual and make sure there's consequences for what they have done, and make sure that they're rehabilitated if it's possible," Medina said.

The 12-year-old was seen holding a firearm in the video, according to police. Medina said it is unclear what happened to the weapon.

The boy was 11 at the time of the incident, Medina said, calling the young age "surprising."

"All of us that have kids in here, think of your 11-year-old out doing this. It is just mind-boggling," Medina said.

The chief said they believe they have tracked down the vehicle involved in the incident.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called the incident "unimaginable."

"It's something that, on the one hand, is incredibly heartbreaking because of their age and how they're caught up in the cycle of violence," he said at the briefing. "On the other hand, this is absolutely terrifying."

The juveniles are not believed to have known the victim, Medina said, noting, "It seems random."

Habermehl worked at Sandia National Labs and is survived by his wife and two sons, according to his obituary.

"Scott took great joy in sharing his hobbies with his sons, whether it was playing baseball in the yard, biking through the Bosque, hiking in his beloved Rocky Mountains, or skiing with them in the backcountry," the obituary stated.

Medina asked for privacy for the family at this time.

"They, in a way, suffered the first time, feeling that this individual was the victim of a motor vehicle death," he said. "Now, with the new information that's come out, I'm sure it ripped open new wounds."

Keller remembered Habermehl as a "stand-up member of the Sandia Labs community" who was "well-accomplished and loved by folks in his community out in Corrales."

The mayor commended the police department on its investigation.

"Now we know what happened, we can at least tell the truth about what happened to Scott," Keller said. "That truth involves a truth we all have to hold ourselves accountable to, which is we each have a role to play. And in this case, there are dozens and dozens of ways, dozens of cracks that this child, these children, fell through. But that is never an excuse."

"We have to commit to do more and all of us have an answer of what we think would improve this criminal justice system, and for us, we know that our first step is actually to catch these remaining two individuals," he continued.

