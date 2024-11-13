12-team playoff is already BROKEN + Heisman contenders & pretenders | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings. Only two weeks into the 12-team rankings and with Boise State in, Georgia out, Miami as the four seed, and three Big 10 teams in the top four—is the new playoff system already broken?

The two give an update on the most likely Heisman contenders. Should Miami’s Cam Ward have the edge over Colorado’s dual-threat, Travis Hunter? Are Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart pretenders or contenders for the Heisman?

Caroline & Fitz share which games they’re watching in Week 12 such as Tennessee at Georgia, Utah at Colorado, and (if you’re truly desperate for something to watch) Nebraska on the road at USC.

(2:17) CFP Rankings reactions

(21:37) Notre Dame CFP spolier?

(27:09) Would one-loss BYU make playoffs?

(29:15) Georgia @ Tennessee implications

(33:19) Who is best in SEC?

(40:57) Top Heisman contenders

(47:01) Should Heisman ceremony be in January?

(51:56) Heisman contenders or pretenders

(56:10) Tenneesee @ Georgia preview

(58:40) Utah @ Colorado preview

(59:46) Nebraska @ USC preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts