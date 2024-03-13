The 10 most important fantasy storylines from free agency (so far)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

What a wild first two days of 'legal tampering' aka NFL free agency. Fantasy guru John Daigle joins Matt Harmon to break down and react to all the major signings that will have an impact on the 2024 fantasy season. Harmon identifies the top ten most important storylines from free agency and discuss them in order of significance:

1:45 - No. 1: Atlanta lands Kirk Cousins to ignite skill players

11:25 - No. 2: Pittsburgh Steelers get Russell Wilson... yay?

17:20 - No. 3: RB FA Market goes bonkers with tons of movement

43:10 - No. 4: Browns add yet another distressed WR via trade

45:55 - No. 5: Jaguars grab Gabe Davis, trying to get Calvin Ridley back still

50:50 - No. 6: Playoff contenders make obvious re-signings

53:23 - No. 7: What are the Raiders?

57:25 - No. 8: Rams added some beef to their line

1:01:20 - No. 9: Panthers are trying to be normal again*

1:04:30 - No. 10: Patriots are trying to be normal too

*Recorded prior to Diontae Johnson trade

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts