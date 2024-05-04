10-month-old abducted by suspect who allegedly killed 2 women, injured 5-year-old: Police

NEW MEXICO — An urgent search is underway in Clovis, New Mexico, after police say a 10-month-old baby was abducted, two women were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, including the child's mother, and the mother's 5-year-old child was found injured on the scene.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the baby, Eleia Maria Torres, Friday which was still active Saturday morning.

Torres has brown eyes and brown hair, is 28 inches tall, and weighs 23 pounds, according to officials.

The identity of the suspect is currently unknown, however, officials said the suspect may be in a maroon Honda car, of an unknown model.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Eleia Maria Torres please call the Clovis Police Department or 911.

On Friday at approximately 4:26 p.m. local time, Clovis Police received a 911 call about two women found dead at Ned Houk Park, a recreational area north of Clovis.

Upon arrival, officials said two female victims, with apparent gunshot wounds, were found lying on the ground near a silver Dodge minivan.

Officers on the scene discovered an infant car seat, an infant stroller and a small baby bottle left at the scene, and immediately began searching for the infant, according to officials.

The women were identified as Samantha Cisneros, the mother of the missing infant and the injured 5-year-old, and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old from Texico, New Mexico.

At the scene, officials discovered the unnamed 5-year-old on the ground suffering from an injury to her head, according to police, who said officers began giving life-saving measures to the child before she was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center.

The child was later transferred to a Lubbock, Texas, hospital, police said. Her current condition is unknown.

Investigators said they believe Torres has been abducted by the perpetrator of these crimes and is in immediate danger.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

