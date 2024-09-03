10 bold fantasy predictions for 2024 NFL season | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Week 1 and the NFL season have arrived and we are so ready for it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal our fall pod calendar with three new weekly shows and co-hosts. While the rest of this week's pods will focus on Week 1, consider this pod our final full season preview of the year. Harmon and Behrens share their five boldest fantasy predictions for the 2024 season:

(2:00) - We REVEAL our weekly fall pod calendar for the season

(10:30) - Harmon and Behrens each share three bold fantasy prediction for the 2024 NFL season

(50:00) - Harmon and Behrens share their two BIGGEST and boldest fantasy predictions for 2024 NFL season

(55:00) - Harmon and Behrens share their Super Bowl prediction

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts