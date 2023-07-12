1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run near National Mall

WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Secret Service and other Washington D.C., law enforcement agencies are looking for a hit-and-run driver, who killed a man and injured a teenager Wednesday after the suspect allegedly ran a red light during a traffic stop near the National Mall.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. after Secret Service agents stopped the driver of the vehicle at the corner of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue over an alleged expired registration, the Secret Service said.

The unidentified driver allegedly signaled he would slow down and pull over, but just before he stopped, he sped up, according to the Secret Service.

The driver allegedly crossed a red signal light and struck two people before driving off. The two victims were a 75-year-old man from Philadelphia and 13-year-old girl, the U.S. Park Police said.

The elder victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the teenager was treated at the scene and released, according to Park Police.

The Park Police is currently urging any person with information related to this investigation to contact the USPP tipline at (202) 379-4877 or uspp_tipline@nps.gov.

