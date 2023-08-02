1 dead, 9 injured after wrong-way vehicle crash on Maryland highway, police say

MARYLAND — A woman died and nine others were injured after a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Maryland's Capital Beltway caused a multi-vehicle accident late Tuesday, Maryland State Police said.

The preliminary investigation by MSP revealed that a white Mercedes SUV travelled southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, toward the outer loop of I-495, when it crashed into a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder in Montgomery County, police said.

"Five adults in the Lexus were injured and transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries," the release said. "Two adults and three children were injured in the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan, a female, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was declared deceased."

The deceased woman's identity was being withheld until next of kin were notified.

Jayleen Hannor, 23, of Macon, Georgia, whom police identified as the alleged wrong-way driver, was arrested with charges pending, police said. Hannor fled the scene after the crash but shortly after was taken into custody and transported to the Rockville Barrack, police said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, which is being led by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

