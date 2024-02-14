1 dead, 9 hurt in shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City: Officials

KANSAS CITY — (KANSAS CITY) -- One person is dead and nine are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The shooting took place west of Union Station, near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, officials said.

Two armed people have been detained, according to Kansas City police.

About 1 million paradegoers and 600 law enforcement officials were expected at Wednesday's celebration.

When the gunfire rang out, "we went where an elevator was, we shut the doors and sat back against the doors and we prayed," one woman told Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

"There was yelling and we didn't know if it was safe to leave, so we tried to block the doors. We heard the elevator start to move so we opened the doors and ran out -- there were officers there," she said. "I've never been so glad to see an officer in my life."

Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson told KMBC that the Chiefs players and their families are safe.

Players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Drue Tranquill and guard Trey Smith, are speaking out on social media.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Officers said they're working to release everyone from inside Union Station.

"We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims," police said. "Many of you have footage of many officers securing Union Station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside Union Station and expedite care of those injured."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.