1 dead, 1 wounded, suspect at large in University of New Mexico dorm shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — One person was fatally shot and another was wounded early Friday at the University of New New Mexico in Albuquerque, where authorities said the suspect remains at large. They shut down the campus and told students to shelter in place.

Gunshots were fired at the Casas del Rio dormitory complex, the university said in a statement. The wounded person's injuries were not life-threatening, it said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus,” the university said in the statement, posted online about 6:30 a.m.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating," it said.

The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year.

